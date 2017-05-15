Oporto rules lung-busting 200-mile run

DECORATED Cebuana ultra marathoner Rhoda Caballero-Oporto celebrated Mother’s Day with a bang, winning the women’s division in the third leg of the North Coast 200-Mile Ultra Marathon in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

The 45-year-old ultra marathoner finished the grueling 320-kilometer race in 62 hours, 48 minutes and 16 seconds. She was also the fourth overall in the rankings.

Oporto represented Paksit/ThreeofMe/Infinitea in the race. She is a mother of three children and resides in Lapu-Lapu City.

Oporto is gearing up for the fourth and final leg slated Dec. 26, which will cover 232 kilometers from Baler, Aurora to Casiguran, Aurora.

Bong Dizon topped the men’s division with a time of 61:22.23.