Cebuano Suson bucks cramps to win 16-U title

CEBUANO tennis sensation Marc Nicole Suson played through pain before coming up with a hard-earned 7-6 (5), 3-6, 13-11 victory over Stephen Guia to snag the 16-under boys’ title of the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Tournament last Sunday in Mambajao, Camiguin.

After a neck-and-neck first two sets, Dipolog City’s Guia was able to take a 9-7 lead over Suson, who was limping inside the court due to cramps.

But the Naga City, Cebu native did not let up and instead bombarded Guia with some crucial defensive stops to pull off a 13-11 victory in the third.

“I just endured the pain because I knew that I can still play. Thankfully, God helped me finish the game,” said Suson, who is currently ranked as third best netter by the Unified Tennis Philippines.

With the win, Suson bagged his second title for the month of May. He also won the 16-U title of the Butuan leg last week.