DBC assistant coach named Jr. NBA Coach of the Year PH

DON BOSCO Greywolves assistant coach Jed Cabellon carried Cebu’s flag up high as he was named Coach of the Year in the Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 National Training Camp last weekend at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Cabellon, a 10-year veteran in the coaching scene with stops at Ateneo de Cebu and the University of San Carlos before his current assignment at Don Bosco, bested candidates from all over the country.

In an interview, the stocky and gregarious Cabellon was happy to bring the honor to Cebu and the rest of the Visayas.

“We all know how difficult it is for someone from outside of Manila to get exposure. It’s a dream come true and I have been praying for this for a long time,” said Cabellon.

Cabellon remarked that he really did his best to “walk the walk, and talk the talk” up in Manila during the weekend-long event which featured appearances from Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton and WNBA legend Sue Wicks.

“Getting the Coach the Year is really hard since there were a lot of us coaches that applied. I just really tried to do my best here during training,” Cabellon added.