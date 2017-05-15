Search for article

Fire destroys 15 houses in Sambag 2

SHARES:

09:59 PM May 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, May 15th, 2017 09:59 PM
Residents try their best to put out the fire that eventually consumed their homes in Barangay Sambag 2. CDN Photos/Junjie Mendoza

Residents try their best to put out the fire that eventually consumed their homes in Barangay Sambag 2.
CDN Photos/Junjie Mendoza

AN overcharged cell phone that exploded after it was neglected by its owner caused the fire that destroyed 15 houses in Sitio Pagliob, Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City before noon yesterday.

Senior Fire Officer Ariel Balajadia said four more houses were damaged by the fire that was put out at 12:22 p.m.

He said the fire originated at the home of Anabelle Campomanes who left a cell phone charged to an outlet at the time.

Balajadia said they had a hard time reaching the fire scene since vehicles were parked along the road going to the site. Damages were pegged at P150,000.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.