Fire destroys 15 houses in Sambag 2

AN overcharged cell phone that exploded after it was neglected by its owner caused the fire that destroyed 15 houses in Sitio Pagliob, Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City before noon yesterday.

Senior Fire Officer Ariel Balajadia said four more houses were damaged by the fire that was put out at 12:22 p.m.

He said the fire originated at the home of Anabelle Campomanes who left a cell phone charged to an outlet at the time.

Balajadia said they had a hard time reaching the fire scene since vehicles were parked along the road going to the site. Damages were pegged at P150,000.