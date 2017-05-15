Teacher shot dead at home

A TEACHER died after being shot down by an unidentified assailant at his home in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City last Sunday evening.

Danao City police said the teacher identified as Jerry Pono was shot several times by two unidentified assailants.

Pono taught at the Carmen National High School in Carmen town, Cebu.

Police said Pono went out to a nearby toilet when the motorcycle-riding assailants sped by and shot him in the shoulders and left cheek.

The assailants wore ski masks, said Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Danao City police chief.

Pono was rushed by neighbors to the Danao City District Hospital but he failed to make it.

Pelare admitted that Pono was included in their watch list of suspected drug pushers. He said an investigation is underway.