Volkswagen PH to introduce new Jetta, Golf GTS

VOLKSWAGEN Philippines will release by end of May two new versions of its passenger cars, the Jetta and the Golf GTS.

This move is in line with its 2017 goal of doubling the record-breaking sales output in 2016 in order to solidify its leading position among European brands.

The Jetta is Volkswagen Philippines’ number one-selling sedan in 2016. In six generations, the Jetta has sold over 14 million units worldwide, making it among the most successful sedans in the German marquee’s history.

In the Philippines, the Jetta will be available in four variants: The Business Edition+, Business Edition, Highline, and Comfortline.

The Jetta is powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo-charged Direct Injection (TDI) diesel engine mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission system which generates 150Ps of power at 3,500-4,200 rpm and a class-leading 340Nm of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm.

The Jetta is priced at P1.1 million for the Comfortline, P1.2 million for the Highline, P1.25 million for the Business Edition and P1.3 million for the Business Edition+.

Along with the Jetta, the new Golf GTS will be available later this month. In over seven generations of production, the Golf has sold over 30 million units, even overtaking the well-loved Beetle. In the Philippines, the Golf GTS comes in as the only diesel model in its segment.

The Golf GTS comes in two variants, the Business Edition+ and Business Edition. Both are powered by a 2.0 TDI diesel engine mated to a 6-speed DSG Transmission system. It generates 150 PS of power at 3,500-4,200 rpm, and class-leading maximum torque of 340 Nm at 1,750-3,000 rpm.

The Golf GTS Business Edition is priced at P1.35 million while the Business Edition+ is available at P1.4 million.

Volkswagen dealers are now accepting reservations for the Jetta and Golf GTS, with units expected to be delivered by end of May.

For more details on the new Jetta and the Golf GTS, log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, or visit Volkswagen Cebu at A. Soriano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City. /pr