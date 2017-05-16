Sibonga barangay tanod arrested for selling drugs

A barangay tanod, who sells drugs on the side, was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Monday night at Barangay Bahay, Sibonga, south of Cebu.

Based on initial information, Ceferino Fernandez, 49, married, is a barangay tanod of Barangay Tubod, Sibonga and also sidelines as a motorcycle-for-hire driver.

PO2 Rockey Villaceran Jr. said that Fernandez usually drives to the mountain barangays using his motorcycle to deliver and sell his illegal drugs.

“His customers are farmers and other motorcycle-for-hire drivers,” said Villaceran.

SPO4 Darline Banugon, deputy chief of police of Sibonga, said they found four small sachets of illegal drugs believed to be shabu and the P300 pesos marked money used in the buy-bust.