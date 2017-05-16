Taliño supports random drug testing for teachers, students

To ensure that schools are drug-free, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) supports the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct random drug test to public elementary and high school teachers and high school students.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 director, said they want to eradicate drugs at all levels and areas in the community.

“We fully support the activities which helps the anti-illegal campaign. That will surely decrease the problem on illegal drugs, we have to stop starting from the schools. ” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

DepEd, last March, said that the random drug testing is part of the department’s support to the government’s effort against illegal drugs.

Education secretary Leonor Briones, in an earlier interview expressed hopes that this program will stop the involvement of students in illegal drug activities.

DepEd thought about the program after some teachers were caught in anti-illegal drugs operations.

Last Sunday, Jerry Puno, public school teacher was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Danao City.

Based on initial police investigation, Puno is on the drugs watchlist.

Private schools, however, are not included in DepEd’s random drug test.

Taliño said they are willing to monitor teachers and students in the same matter they want to go after other professionals.

“If we recieve informations about teachers who are into illegal drugs, we will conduct operations against them. If teacher are intro drugs, that is a bad example to students.” he said.

Taliño said they are willing to provide policemen and help schools go after erring teachers.

Also, Taliño said PRO-7 can conduct information drive in schools to help educate teachers and students about the ill effects of drugs.

“So far, personally, we have not receive any reports yet regarding teachers and students who engage in illegal drugs, but we keep monitoring.” he said.

The DepEd’s mandatory drug testig is based in Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Drug Act of 2002 where Section 36 states that studets of secondary and tertiary schools shall undergo a random drug testing as persuant to the related rules and regulations as contained in tge school’s student handbook and with notice to parents./Xavier University Intern April Alexis Augustin