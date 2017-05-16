Search for article

A-Plus All Weather Color Run on June 4

01:29 PM May 16th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, May 16th, 2017 01:29 PM
(L-R) Kelly Welt; Pepito Lim; Janny Mepina of All Plus Paints; Sr. Myra Mondia, DC and Sr. Rowena Pacificar, DC of Asilo dela Milagrosa and Joel Baring - race director at the A-Plus All Weather Color Run 3 presscon (CDN PHOTO/ GLENDALE ROSAL)

A-Plus All Weather will hold a Color Run on June 4 starting at the Terraces of the Ayala Center Cebu.

The running event was unveiled yesterday at the Quest Hotel. It is held in line with the celebration of A-Plus All Weather Paint’s 25th anniversary.

Distances offered are three kilometer, 6k and 12k.

“We adapted the colored powder concept because we want to highlight something new in our event,” said organizer Pepito Lim.

The run also serves as a charitable event for the benefit of the Asilo dela Milagrosa orphanage.

To register, one can visit Toby Sports in SM City Cebu, RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu and soon at the Active Zone of Ayala Center Cebu.

