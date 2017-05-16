Lapu cops rescue minor from drug suspect

A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a suspected drug pusher who was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Monday evening in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Chief Insp. Mark Sucalit, chief of Lapu-lapu City Police Intelligence Division, said the minor was allegedly used by Guia Sumagang, 50, as drugs courier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We brought the girl to the social welfare office for counseling,” said Sucalit.

Sucalit added that pushers like Sumagang uses children because they are protected by Juvenile Justice Act of 2006 or the law that pevents minors from rehabilitation and reintegration.

Police seized from Sumagang 100.56 grams of drugs worth P592,292 based on Dangerous Drugs Board value.

Sumagang will face charges for violationg of Republict Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba