Police arrest 2 drug suspects in Tisa buy-bust

Two were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Riva Ridge Compound, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday evening.

Joselito Cabigas, 33, and Mirasol Gabutero, 32, were arrested after Cabigas handed a small pack of illegal drugs to a police poseur buyer .

A total of 19 small sachets and two medium packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu was confiscated from the suspects with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P42,000.

According to the initial investigation of the City Intelligence Branch /Drugs Enforcement Unit (CIB/DEU) led by Chief Inspector Christopher Navida, Cabigas was engaged in illegal drugs as their family business while Gabutero was on the watchlist of illegal drug personalities.

The suspects will face charges for violating Section 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba