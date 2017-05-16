Lapu police arrest 5, seize close to P2 million worth of drugs

Five persons were arrested by police in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City past 4 a.m. on Tuesday yielding close to P2 million worth of shabu.

Rosilyn Daño a.k.a. “Elen”, 32, married, unemployed was the subject of the operation.

She was arrested together with Maria Candilada, 28, married, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio Buot in Barangay Punta Engaño; Glenda Daño, 27, of Sitio Malingin, Barangay Punta Engaño; Jerwin Abanid, 30, of Sitio Malingin, Barangay Punta Engaño; and Jo Candilada, 29, of Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo.

Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy of the City Drug Enforcement Unit, said the four others were inside the house of Daño and were caught each with two medium packs of suspected shabu, while Daño was caught with one large pack and two medium packs of suspected shabu and P3,500 cash believed to be proceeds of her illegal drugs trade.

The confiscated packs of drugs were estimated to worth at least P1.829 million.

Bicoy said Daño is a new player and was never in their list of drug personalities.