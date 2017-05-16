Tining says Cebu village officials not keen on firearms

NOT all barangay officials in Cebu province want to carry firearms even if it’s allowed under the Local Government Code.

In yesterday’s 888 News Forum, Provincial Board (PB) member Celestino “Tining ”Martinez said the Local Government Code provision allowing barangay chairpersons to carry firearms isn’t practiced as policy in the province.

Martinez, also president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in the province, said only a few barangay chiefs carry firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s stated in the Local Government Code. It is not about being in favor of the proposal, (but) it is allowed. It’s protection, if we wished to avail of that since we also face threat,” Martinez said.

“I myself, I don’t want to carry. Because I don’t feel the need to carry. But there are barangay chairpersons that face serious threats so they carry firearms,” Martinez said.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said it is the discretion of the local governments to issue firearms to the barangay chairpersons.

The governor earlier backed Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing’s plan to issue firearms to barangay officials in his city in the wake of the murder of Mantuyong barangay chairman Antonino Maquilan, an amputee.

“It’s not up to the province. If the LGUs want to have the firearms, I am okay with that idea provided they will comply with requirements like psychological tests and license,” Davide said.