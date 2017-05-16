Seno blanks Malaysian foe

CEBUANO netter Jan Godfrey Seno sent a strong message to all the competitors that he will be the player to watch in the 2nd ITF Terengganu International Junior Championship yesterday in Malaysia.

This after the 17-year-old Bogo City native dominated Malaysia’s Mika Nair, 6-0, 6-0, to advance to the second round of the tournament, where he will battle 16th-seed Akanit Pumjit of Thailand today.

Seno will also start his campaign in the doubles division as he teams up with Shamirul Shahril Mohd Adam Das of Malaysia. The duo takes on the Australian tandem of Cihan Akay and Stefan Storch.