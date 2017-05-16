Cebu triathletes top Dipolog 104

Cebu’s talented triathletes belonging to the Rider Omega Pro Tri Team collected seven of fifteen titles last Sunday in the Dipolog 104 Triathlon in Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte.

The vaunted triathlon team which dominated the first leg of the 2017 Tri United Series in Subic Bay, Olonggapo last February, also topped the team challenge and mixed relay categories.

In the team challenge, Rider Omega Pro Tri Team-A and Team-B finished 1-2 while Organique Tri Team finished third. In the mixed relay category, Rider Omega Pro Tri Team emerged on top followed by Organique Tri Team and Rambo CCC Ozamis Tri Team.

Banjo Norte, one of the team’s ace triathletes emerged overall champion in the male long distance category while teammate Paul Jumamil came in second. Their official times however, were not relayed by event organizers.

The race featured a 1.5k swim, 60k bike and 15k run.

In the male 18-24 years old category, Joland Olmilla emerged on top while Brian Borling and Welmar Saavedra captured the first and third spots in the male 30-34 years old category.

Lorhiz Echavez-Lopez topped the female 30-34 years old division with teammate Maria Ivy Kyono finishing third while Lorna Amor and June Marq Ocaña finished 1-2 in the female 40-44 years old category.

Meanwhile, Cianyl Gonzales placed second in the 18-24 years old category and Feelin Torres finished third in the female long distance race while Alton Amor and Edwin Yu both settled for third in the male 45-49 years old and male 35-39 years old categories, respectively.