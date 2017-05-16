List of bouts for ‘Who’s Next?’ Bohol boxing bared

A STACKED card will mark the fifth edition of “Who’s Next?” Pro-Boxing Series scheduled on July 7 at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The complete fight card was released together with the introduction of Jerome Calatrava, the newly appointed vice president of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

The upcoming card will be headlined by Omega Boxing Gym’s prized ward Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora, who will take on Mexican fighter Emmanuel Dominguez.

Tepora (20W-0L-0D-15Kos) will not only be staking his clean slate but also his WBO Oriental super junior featherweight belt.

Sporting a 21W-5L-2D-13Kos record, Dominguez will be Tepora’s third straight foreign opponent.

Dominguez is rated number five in Mexico and has won his last five fights.

“This is going to be a very good fight. Boholanos can expect a very entertaining card,” said Calatrava, who left for Bohol yesterday to discuss security measures with the local government unit (LGU) officials there.

The co-main event will feature another unbeaten Omega boxer in Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, who will try to defend his WBO Oriental super junior flyweight title against Jessie Espinas of SGG Boxing Gym.

It will be a rematch between the fighters after Araneta (14W-0L-0D-12Kos) scored technical knockout win over Espinas (16W-2L-0D-11KOs) in their first meeting last Sept. 12, 2015 in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Omega’s Jerry Castroverde (10W-4L-0D-5Kos) will contend for the vacant PBF junior lightweight belt against Crisanto Contemprato (6W-2L-1D-4Kos) of the Peñalosa Stable.

OPSI will also pit one of its rising fighters Jared Jahleel Payao (15W-1L-0D-9KOs), who will be defending his PBF bantamweight versus Peñalosa Stable’s Jestoni Autida (9W-7L-0D-4KOs).