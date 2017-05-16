Bubuli helps Toledo City make quarterfinal round

TOLEDO City became the first quarterfinalist in the South Division Bracket 3 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament after it downed host team Barili, 73-61, last Sunday night at the Barili Sports Complex.

Tommy Bubuli delivered the goods for Toledo by piling up a game-high 21 points to lead the team’s fourth victory in as many games. Triple Epilan and Ralph Reston backed Bubuli by scoring 10 markers apiece.

In the other game in Barili, Badian snatched its third win in four outings with a dominant 93-49 triumph over Alcantara.

Alcantara stayed winless in five matches.

In the North Division Bracket 1, Mandaue City continued its masterful run after it blew out Liloan, 83-54, at the Kai Sports Center in Liloan town.

Also winning was Consolacion, which forged a two-way at second spot in the North Division B1 after stunning former unbeaten Compostela, 79-65.