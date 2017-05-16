CHANGE BEGINS

Yayoy starts practice sessions with UC, sets lofty goals for new team

As battle tested as he may be, the University of Cebu’s (UC) new head coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba admitted that getting the Webmasters back to the top of Cebu’s collegiate basketball scene would not be an “overnight” thing.

Speaking to the multi-titled mentor before his second practice session with the Webmasters yesterday, Alcoseba said he has set lofty goals for the team and for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal is not to reach the Final Four. My goal is to become champion,” he said. “Of course, you cannot become a champion if you do not reach the Final Four. We will do it one at a time. This won’t happen overnight.”

Alcoseba said he spoke to the players during his first practice with the squad last Monday.

“I was telling them that the only thing permanent in this world is change. Just like us coaches. I may be here now but tomorrow, I may not be. I know you love your coach (Kern Sesante) who is a very admirable guy but the thing is, when the owner makes a decision, we cannot do anything about it. If he wants to change me, I cannot do anything,” said the former Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma head coach.

One thing is for sure, Alcoseba would be putting his players through the paces, much like he did yesterday when he personally ran them through conditioning and shooting drills.

“I am not a magician. I put a lot of time in and a lot of hard work to become a champion. I am only as good as my players. We have to work very hard because there are people that think that we can win. We have to prove it. Hopefully, they will understand my system and my philosophy,” added Alcoseba.

‘Work you love’

The 66-year-old Alcoseba, who steered SWU to the top of the Cesafi men’s basketball wars in 2012 and 2014, said it was his passion and love for the game that brought him back, shortly after ending his successful partnership with the Cobras.

“It’s work that you love. It just came unexpected. Everybody was shocked,” shared Alcoseba, who has also had stints coaching Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Alcoseba narrated that he got a call three weeks ago from UC owner, Atty. Augusto Go, who was asking for a meeting.

“I was asked ‘are you still willing to coach?’ I said of course!” said Alcoseba, who now has the unenviable task of leading a UC team that has not sniffed the title since the glory days of now-PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo back in 2010 and 2011.