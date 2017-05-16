Police support drug test in schools

TO ensure that schools are drug-free, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is supporting the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct random drug tests for public elementary and high school teachers and high school students.

This after public school teacher Jerry Puno was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Danao City last Sunday.

Based on initial police investigation, Puno was included in the drug watch list.

PRO-7 director Noli Taliño said they are willing to help schools go after teachers who use illegal drugs or shabu.

“We fully support the activities that help in the campaign against illegal drugs. We have to solve illegal drug problems starting from the schools,” he said in an interview yesterday.

DepEd said that the random drug testing is in support of the government’s effort to eradicate illegal drugs.

DepEd came up with the idea after some teachers were caught in anti-illegal drug operations.

“If we receive information about teachers who are into illegal drugs, we will conduct operations against them,” he said.

Taliño said the PRO-7 can only conduct information drive in schools to help educate the teachers and students about the ill effects of drugs, if there is a request from DepEd.

“So far, personally, we have not received any reports yet regarding teachers and students involved in illegal drug activities, but we will keep monitoring,” he said.

DepEd’s mandatory drug testing is based on Section 36 of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 which says that students of secondary and tertiary schools shall undergo a random drug testing pursuant to the rules and regulations contained in the student’s handbook and with consent of the parents. /Xavier University Intern April Alexis B. Agustin