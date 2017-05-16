DENR-7 checks on seaside development

SAN REMEGIO TOWN

THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) has sent a team to the town of San Remegio, northern Cebu to inspect a seaside development.

According to reports reaching DENR-7, the ongoing construction by the shore did not have an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

The EMB-7 team led by lawyer Unalin Monares will visit Barangay Punta to check the facility being built by Island Shipping Corporation.

Monares said that reports reaching EMB claimed that a seaside cliff was scraped with the use of a backhoe to flatten the surface and to widen the seaside area.

“But so far, we didn’t have an idea yet if the company has applied for an ECC,” said Monares.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, businessman Alex Tan, owner of Island Shipping, said that he has not committed any violations.

An ECC for the project, he said, has long been secured.

“We are complete with all the documents. We have an ECC since 2013,” Tan said.

“We suspect that there is a hidden hand nga nagpalihok ana (moving this). This is just harassment,” Tan added referring to why the issue was raised only now.