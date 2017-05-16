Doctor among 25 arrested for ‘shabu’

Twenty-five persons, including a doctor, were arrested in separate buy-bust operations during the past two days.

In Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City, elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7) arrested Dr. Jhon Paul Camello, 37, during a raid at

the house of Eduardo Hermoheno, 35, on Monday at around 7:20 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Cruz.

Also arrested were Aaron Lao, 39; Rommel Nabaluna, 46; Jerome Señoron, and Freola Erac, 43.

PDEA-7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said in an interview that Camello tested positive based on the result of their drug test.

Camello, however, denied this, saying, “Nganong ma-positive man ko nga wala man gali ko mogamit?”

Camello, a licensed physician who is separated from his wife, is a native of Bohol but presently residing in Cebu.

Later at 7:30 p.m., a certain Nelson Orillo, 33, was arrested in another buy-bust operation in San Marina Village, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

At 2:35 a.m. yesterday, four other persons were arrested in the act of inhaling suspected shabu in a drug den. They are Jade Polbos, 28; Romerico Palaapar, 21; Ramonito Rabasol, 42; and Jayson Abellana, 19.

PDEA-7 recovered 175 grams of alleged shabu from Hermoheno, 300 grams from Orillo and 310 from Polbos, all totaling to around P1.7 million based on Dangerous Drug Board value.

Ruiz considered the three subjects as high value targets based on the quantity of shabu recovered from them.

In Lapu-Lapu City, seven persons including a minor were arrested by the police in Barangay Pajo and Barangay Basak, yielding more than P2 million worth of shabu.

The first operation led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, station commander of Hoops Dome Police Station, was conducted in Punta Rizal, Barangay Pajo on Monday evening, resulting to the arrest of Guia Sumagang, 50, of Sitio Sambag, Barangay Buagsong, Cordova and her 16-year-old cohort from Magsaysay Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, and the confiscation of P592,292 worth of suspected shabu.

Another operation in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak headed by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) on Tuesday dawn led to the arrest of drug suspects Rosilyn Daño, 32; Maria Candilada, 28; Glenda Daño, 27; Jerwin Abanid, 30; and Joel Candilada, 29, all from Lapu-Lapu City.

Roselyn Daño, the subject of the operation, yielded a large pack and two medium packs of suspected shabu and P3,500 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade, while the four others were caught with two medium packs of suspected shabu each. All confiscated shabu was estimated to worth P1,829,000.

In Consolacion town, northern Cebu, three drug personalities were arrested by the police in a buy-bust operation Monday evening. Those arrested were Rodmelgeson Pandac and his cohorts Redento Bihag and Joann Pandac.

Seized from their possession were P82,600 worth of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

In Borbon town, northern Cebu, a 32-year-old man identified as Erwin Sumayang was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Recovered from him were P75,930 worth of shabu and P200 marked money.

In Daanbantayan town, a 45-year-old resident of Maya was arrested for illegal drug trade on Monday morning.

The arresting officers recovered P1,500 worth of shabu, two one hundred peso bills and one Yamaha MIO motorcycle.

In Sibonga town, southern Cebu, a barangay tanod who sidelined as habal-habal driver was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs on Monday evening in Barangay Bahay.

Suspect Ceferino Fernandez, 49, married and a resident of Barangay Tubod, was caught selling a small plastic sachet containing a substance believed to be shabu to police poseur-buyer PO2 Villaceran Jr. / with Xavier University Intern Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda