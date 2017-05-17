Tourist van operator arrested for illegal possession of firearms

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested an owner of a tourist van for alleged illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

Operatives found a .45 caliber gun with one magazine and a live ammunition during a search at the house of Mark Anthong Buyo, 32, at Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The operatives acted through a search warrant issued by Judge Gilbert Moises of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 18 in Cebu City.

Buyo is now under investigation and is being detained at the CIDG-7 office pending the filling of appropriate charges against him.