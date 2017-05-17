Search for article

Tourist van operator arrested for illegal possession of firearms

SHARES:

12:28 PM May 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, May 17th, 2017 12:28 PM

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested an owner of a tourist van for alleged illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

Operatives found a .45 caliber gun with one magazine and a live ammunition during a search at the house of Mark Anthong Buyo, 32, at Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The operatives acted through a search warrant issued by Judge Gilbert Moises of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 18 in Cebu City.

Buyo is now under investigation and is being detained at the CIDG-7 office pending the filling of appropriate charges against him.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.