8 schools in Central Visayas ask for tuition fee increase

Eight schools in Central Visayas applied for a tuition fee increase in all levels for the school year 2017 to 2018.

Freddie Bernal, regional director of Commission on Higher Education (CHED-7), said of the eight schools, one is in Bohol and the rest are located in Cebu.

“The schools that applied for tuition fee increase is only 5.7 percent of the total schools (134) in the region,” Bernal told reporters.

Bernal however refused to name the schools since no application yet has been approved.

Bernal said the common reasons cited for tuition are salary increase for teachers, development of facilities and equipment as well as return of investment (ROI).