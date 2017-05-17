Police arrest 3 drug suspects in One Time, Big Time operation

Three were arrested in a One Time, Big Time operation conducted on Wednesday dawn at Sitio Bugnay I, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City .

Jaymar Candole, 29; James Louie Otadoy, 23; and Aris Lloyd Marasigan, 34, all residents of Sitio Bugnay I, Barangay Labangon were arrested by Cebu City policemen after they were caught having a pot session in a shanty.

Senior Insp. Alvin Llamedo, head of Punta Princesa Police Station, said they saw Candole coming out of a small shanty located in the interior portion of the barangay.

Upon checking, the police caught Marasigan and Otadoy having a pot session.

Police seized drug paraphernalia from the suspects including strips of aluminum tin foil and disposable lighters.

The suspects are now detained at Punta Police Station and will be facing charges in violation of Section 11 of Article II Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba