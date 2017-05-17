Search for article

Police arrest jeepney driver for selling drugs

By: Intern, May 17th, 2017 01:59 PM

A jeepney driver was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Tuesday evening.

Kenn Hamison, 40, a PUJ driver,  was arrested after he sold illegal drugs to a police poseur buyer.

According to a press statement issued by Chief Inspector Christopher Navida, head of the Cebu City Police Office who led the operation, they recovered 11 small sachets and a medium pack of illegal drugs containing white crystalline substance believed to shabu from Hamison.

The illegal drugs weighed 2 grams worth P7,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The suspect will face charges in violation of Section 5 and 11, Article 2 of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

