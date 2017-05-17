New dining experience awaits at the Pyramid

Dining in a restaurant with a great view is a quintessential experience. It isn’t enough to satiate the taste buds, but it also has to find its way to the heart, through the eyes.

The Pyramid aims to do just that, in a way that doesn’t hurt the pocket.

Unlike any other restaurants in the Queen City of the South, which takes the dining experience on top of tall buildings for

a panoramic view of the skyline or of the sea, the mountains or the sunset, The Pyramid boasts of a rather uniqueadvantage, and that is its architecture.

Nestled right at the heart of the busy business district of IT Park, amidst tall buildings, The Pyramid stands out with its unique architectural design inspired by the great structures of Egypt, taking into its facade, the Louvre Museum of Paris.

We had a preview of the place while some parts of the restaurant was still undergoing the finishing touches. Still, its predominantly white interiors already exude modern elegance.

The fixtures add serious glam to walls, and with glass panels as the backdrop.

Diners can occupy the seats inside, upstairs or at its alfresco area to have breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a nightcap, which is the best time to visit The Pyramid with the lights illuminating the facade.

Meanwhile, the restaurant boasts of a wide selection of affordable gastronomic treats, besides offering good pizza, pasta, salads, cheeses, craft beer and wine.

Aside from being the newest lifestyle and dining destination, The Pyramid will also showcase art pieces from Korean artists.

The Pyramid is located at Cebu IT Park, Lahug Cebu City, across Ebloc 3.