Cimatu vows action on water quality, solid waste

10:12 PM May 17th, 2017

The need to restore cleanliness and water quality in Boracay Island is the top priority of newly appointed Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

The need to restore cleanliness and water quality in Boracay Island is the top priority of newly appointed Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.
ILOILO CITY — Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu vowed to “double efforts” in addressing environmental concerns on Boracay Island and other tourist destinations.

“The law is there. We have to implement the law in tourist destinations (and) tourist spots…,” Cimatu told reporters here on Tuesday in his first regional visit following his assumption of the post of Department of Environment and Natural Resources secretary.

He vowed to prioritize ensuring water quality in the 1,032-hectare popular tourist destination at acceptable standards.

Cimatu said he has directed officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Western Visayas to provide him with weekly reports on the water quality in Boracay.

The DENR will also help the local government of Malay in Aklan in addressing concerns about solid waste management.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Aklan has ordered the Malay local government to stop the dumping of residual waste at the material recovery facility in Barangay Manoc-Manoc amid complaints of foul odor from residents.

The residual solid waste is being transported to the municipal landfill in Barangay Cabulihan in Malay on the mainland.

The quality of water and solid waste management are among the major environmental concerns of the island which has been plagued with problems brought by unregulated development and the failure to implement environmental laws and rules.

