Man nabbed for firing gun

A MAN was arrested near his residence by a police officer who saw him firing his gun on Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Cogon Cruz, Danao City.

Suspect Russel Abarquez tried to run but was caught immediately by PO1 Jonathan Hermosilla.

According to Danao City Police Station, they received a call from PO1 Hermosilla requesting for assistance.

Hermosilla turned over the suspect to the responding policemen.

Seized from Abarquez was a .22 pistol with three live bullets and two empty shells.

The suspect is now detained at the Danao City Police Station.