Search for article

Man nabbed for firing gun

SHARES:

11:09 PM May 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: Intern, May 17th, 2017 11:09 PM

A MAN was arrested near his residence by a police officer who saw him firing his gun on Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Cogon Cruz, Danao City.

Suspect Russel Abarquez tried to run but was caught immediately by PO1 Jonathan Hermosilla.

According to Danao City Police Station, they received a call from PO1 Hermosilla requesting for assistance.

Hermosilla turned over the suspect to the responding policemen.

Seized from Abarquez was a .22 pistol with three live bullets and two empty shells.

The suspect is now detained at the Danao City Police Station.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: firing, Gun, Man, nabbed
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.