Seven schools from Cebu City seek tuition hike — Ched exec

Seven schools in Cebu City are among the 134 schools in Central Visayas applying for a tuition increase for all levels for school year 2017 to 2018.

Freddie Bernal, Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHEd-7) regional director, said during a press briefing yesterday that another one is from Bohol province.

“(The) Schools (that) applied for a tuition increase this year is 5.97 percent of 134 schools in Central Visayas,” Bernal said.

He, however, refused to name the schools because they are still under review by the CHEd central office.

He also said that the education rate for Central Visayas as issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Economic Development Authority (Neda) is at 3.3 percent.

“Pag naglagpas sila nito (3.3 percent) then they have to justify it (If their request for a tuition increase would exceed 3.3 percent of the education rate, then they have to justify it),” Bernal said.

Carlyn dela Peña, CHEd-7 education supervisor, said that these eight schools applied for a three to ten percent increase.

“They are not uniform in terms of increase because they have different percentages for their school fees,” Dela Peña said.

She, however, pointed out that the number of schools, which applied for a tuition increase this year is lower compared to those that applied for an increase last year.

She said there were more than 10 schools that applied for the tuition increase last year.

She attributed this development to the implementation of the K to 12 program, which resulted in fewer freshmen enrolling in college.

The main reason, however, for the schools’ asking for a tuition increase is the salary increase for teachers and faculty staff.

“Seventy percent of the increase are for the salary and benefits. Siyempre, nag-demand din ang faculty ng increase,” she said.

She also cited that 20 percent of the increase would be for the facilities and equipment development while 10 percent would be for the return of investment (ROI).

Grant of Free Tuition

Meanwhile, two state universities in Cebu will also receive part of the P8-billion Grant of Free Tuition 2017.

The P8 billion is the appropriated amount under provision for Higher Education Support Program for State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the country.

Cebu Normal University (CNU) will receive P33,146,000 while the Cebu Technological University (CTU) will receive P379,192,000.

“Nag-submit ang bawat state college and universities kung magkano (free) ang ma-derive nila,” Bernal said, referring to the estimated income from tuition of SUCs as indicated in their receipts and expenditures.

Under Section 5.1 of the Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2017-1 of CHEd and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), “Only academically-able students shall be considered for the Free Tuition 2017.”

The other beneficiaries for the free tuition included the nationally funded financial assistance programs’ beneficiaries, graduating students and students with one semester and one academic year remaining, regardless of household per capita income.

Undergraduates whose households are former or current beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and the Listahan 2.0 program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and nongraduating students were ranked according to their per capita household income.