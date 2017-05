The Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Boston Celtics, 117-104, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday morning (Philippine time) at the TD Garden in Boston.

LeBron James had 38 to lead Cleveland, which now has a 1-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley had 21 each for the top-seeded Celtics.