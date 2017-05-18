Public school teacher found dead in her house

A public school teacher was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her body inside her house in Barangay San Roque, Asturias town, south Cebu on Wednesday evening.

Esterlina Apura, 62, was found dead by his youngest son Ritchel Apura, 28, in their ancestral house at around 7 p.m.

Ritchel, who lives nearby, regularly visits his mother.

He said he was surprised of the unusual silence as he arrived in the house and was shocked to find his mother lying lifeless, bathed in her own blood in the kitchen.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds on the upper part of her body causing her to bleed profusely.

Ritchel also said his mother’s belongings were in total disarray when he entered the house.

According to PO3 Victor Calimpong, desk officer of Asturias Police Station, said Esterlina, a longtime teacher in San Roque Elementary School in Asturias, lives alone as she has long been separated from her husband and her two chidren are already married.

Calimpong said Esterlina could be a victim of robbery with homicide.

He said they are conducting further investigation to identify the culprit./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba