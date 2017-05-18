91 arrested in One Time, Big Time operation in Cebu City

Cebu City police arrested a total of 91 persons in another round of One Time, Big Time operation in the city on Wednesday night.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation and Detective Branch of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said 47 of the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation.

“Six suspects were arrested for illegal gambling, another 24 arrested for engaging in the head-or-tails coin game ‘hantak’, two arrested for illegal possession of firearms. 12 were arrested because of pending warrants of arrest,” said Devaras.

Police seized one large pack of drugs believed to be shabu, six medium packs, 191 small packs with a total weight of 49.19 grams estimated to be worth P172,560 based on the Dangerous Drug Board value and P2,038 cash in different denominations.

They also seized three illegal firearms, two of which are .38 Revolvers with live ammunition and one improvised shotgun, eleven illegal gambling machines, seven motorcycles were also impounded with one improvised muffler.

Meanwhile Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida of the City Intelligence Branch, said they find the One Time, Big Time operation effective in their fight against crimes including illegal drugs trade in the city.

He said that last Wednesday’s operation was the tenth round and that they will continue to conduct more operations to cleanse the city of criminals.