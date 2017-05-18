Ph’s first Toyoko Inn opens in Cebu

A new hotel has opened its doors in Cebu on Thursday.

Boosting its 582 rooms in an 18-storey building, Toyoko Inn Cebu officially opened in Mandaue City – a strategic tourism and business location for its first branch in the Philippines.

Toyoko Inn Cebu is a joint venture of Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. and EverJust Realty Development Corporation.

The hotel is foreseen to drive up domestic and foreign tourism, as well as provide employment opportunities.

Currently, there are 170 employees working for the hotel.

Justin Uy, the chairman of Everjust, said during the opening ceremony that the completion and the start of the full operation of Toyoko Inn is a proof that Japan and Philippines’ partnership is improving.

“I have been doing business for decades now, and I can always attest that the Japanese people are one of the friendliest races and the nicest to do businesses with,” Uy said.

Uy added that he dreams of building ten more Toyoko Inn hotels in the country in the coming years.

Maiko Kuroda, Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. CEO, also expressed her optimism that they may add five hotels in five years to ten years.

“It is very hard to construct building here in the Philippines but I am hoping we can open more soon,” Kuroda said.

Toyoko Inn is also aimed to be a venue of integration of Filipino and Japanese culture and style.

It may not be classified as luxurious hotel, Uy said that the amenities and services they provide to customers is at the best quality.

Toyoko Inn Cebu is the 266th branch of Toyoko Inn hotel chains globally.