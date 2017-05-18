Police arrest street level pusher, cohort

A street level pusher and his cohort were arrested in a drug bust at General Gines Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City at 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Operatives of the Intelligence Branch of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led by Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida arrested Jefferson Pabalate, 18, single, jobless, who is a resident of Baragay Suba.

According to Navida, Pabalate is linked to drug suspects Melchor Ocarol and Daniel Ongcol who were arrested in November last year.

Also arrested was his alleged disposer, John Quijano, 21.

Police seized one large pack of suspected shabu, one medium pack, four small packs with total estimated weight of 30.16 grams valued at P105,560 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board from the suspects.

They also recovered P500 cash in different denominations, which they believe are proceeds of their illegal drugs trade, and the P200 cash used as buy-bust money.

The suspects are now detained at Cebu City Police Office. They will later be transferred to Cebu City Jail.