Mandaue road accident kills girl, injures grandma

A 14-year-old girl died after she was ran over by a dump truck whilecrossing MC Briones Highway in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City past 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Jenerose Rota was already dead when brought to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Her grandmother Cresencia Collamat, 68, sustained head injuries after she was also hit by the truck and landed on the highway’s cemented road.

PO1 Ryan Bentoy, field traffic investigator of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that Rota and her grandparents Cresencia and a still unidentified grandfather crossed the highway’s southbound lane and were headed for its north bound lane.

The three were supposed to take a ride to Compostela town in north Cebu to bring Rota home to her parents.

The Collamat couple lives in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City.

Bentoy said that the three were crossing the highway while traffic was slow moving. The dump truck driven by Clint Tyrone Carbellido suddenly hit Rota and Cresencia.

Carbellido, who is employed by a private hauler, came from a private landfill facility in Consolacion town to dispose a truckload of garbage. He was already on his way back to Cebu City when the accident happened.

Carbellido told police investigators that he did not notice the three cross the highway right in front of his truck, until he hit Rota and Cresencia.

Cresencia’s husband, who managed to avoid the truck, was unharmed.

Bentoy said that Cresencia remained admitted at the Mandaue City Hospital for treatment of her injures.

She also needed to undergo X-ray to determine the extent of her head injuries, he added.

Carbellido is now detained at the Barangay Centro Police Station while police prepare charges against him.