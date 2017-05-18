Search for article

Red-hot Abarquez shines in Bohol net

By:

@JCVillaruel15

09:35 PM May 18th, 2017

By: John Carlo Villaruel, May 18th, 2017 09:35 PM

ELIZABETH Abarquez is on a roll this year.

On Wednesday night, the Carcar City-native added two more titles to her collection when she topped the 16-U and 18-U divisions en route to being named as co-MVPs along with Sal Lago in the Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) regional tennis tournament at the Sto. Niño Tennis Club in Bohol.

That brings the number of titles she won this year to 14 already.

The 15-year-old Abarquez, who is ranked by the Unified Tennis of the Philippines as the second best 16-U tennis player in the country, did not even break a sweat in the finals beating Alexa Milliam, 6-1, 6-2. She then dominated Kiana de Asis, 6-2, 6-2, for the 18-U diadem.

“I think there’s no secret to my success,” Abarquez said. “What I believe is that if you have faith in God, you can do everything.”

Meanwhile, the Sogod, Leyte native Lago defeated Andrei Estember, 6-1, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 12-U crown and Mike Dee, 6-0, 6-1 for the 14-U crown.

