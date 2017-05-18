PRO-7 to bring to Cebu ‘Bike for Peace’ project

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) wanted to replicate in Cebu the “Bike for Peace” project that they organized in Bohol province early this month.

The project, meant to especially assure tourists that Bohol remains peaceful and safe despite the recent clashes between government troops and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), will also deliver the same message to Cebu that it is and will continue to be free from any terror threats.

But this time, PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said they planned to include resort owners and different communities in Cebu in the activity.

“Ginawa na natin yan… Uulitin o gagawain natin ‘yong sa Bohol (We already did this before… We will do (in Cebu) what we did in Bohol),” he said.

Taliño was at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday morning to meet with Gov. Hilario Davide III to update the governor, as the chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC), on the peace and order situation in Bohol following the death of ASG members Abu Ubayda and Abu Asis on Pangangan Island in Calape town last Monday.

The two were the last of the 11 ASG members who entered Bohol on April 10 via Inabanga River reportedly for kidnapping missions in Bohol and nearby provinces. Four ASG members, including their leader Muamar Askali alias Abu Rami, were killed in a government assault in Barangay Napo of Inabanga town on April 11 while four others, including their guide, Boholano ASG member Joselito Melloria, were killed on April 22 after their hideout was uncovered in the neighboring town of Clarin. Another ASG member, Saad Samad Kiram alias Abu Saad was killed at dawn of May 5 in Cortes town, barely 24 hours after he was captured in Tubigon town, reportedly while attempting to escape while being transported to prison.

Taliño said that while the region remains peaceful, this should not be a reason for law enforcement agencies to be complacent.

Holding the “Bike for Peace” in Cebu will assure tourists there is no terror threats in Cebu, particularly those from the United States and the United

Kingdom (UK), the two nations that recently issued travel advisories asking their citizens to refrain from traveling to southern Cebu.

Davide told reporters he will completely back the “Bike for Peace” project and agreed with Taliño’s plan to make it bigger for its Cebu staging.

Bohol’s version of the “Bike for Peace” held on May 9 started at Camp Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City. Bikers then traveled the 36 kilometer distance to Panglao town passing by Jagna and Anda towns.