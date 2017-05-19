Brother killed for defending sister

A man was stabbed dead by his brother-in-law who tried to defend his sister during a confrontation in Sitio Crossing, Barangay Balud, San Fernando, southern Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

William Son Angga,37, sustained a stab wound in the left area of his stomach after Nizalde Plarizan Jr., 37, stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

San Fernando Police Chief Senior Insp. Diosdado Malazarte, in a statement, said Plarizan was confronting his wife Mabeth Angga about an alleged text message sent to her by her lesbian paramour.

Malazarte added that in the middle of the confrontation, Plarizan punched Mabeth hitting her on the face.

Upon seeing that his sister was punched, William rushed in and tried to defend Mabeth ending with Plarizan stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

Plarizan immediately flee after stabbing William.

William was rushed to Carcar Provincial Hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival by the attending physician.

San Fernando police has launched a hot pursuit operation to arrest Plarizan immediately./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba