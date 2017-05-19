DOLE-7: Contractor did not meet 16 labor standards

Following a recent construction mishap, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) found at least 16 labor standards not met by the contractor of the Lite Shipping building being constructed along MJ Cuenco.

The building, which is owned by Lite Shipping Company and was contracted to Devlarn Ventures and Development Corporation, recently had a mishap when scaffoldings supporting works at the 7th floor of the building gave in injuring three workers.

Cyril Ticao, assistant regional director of DOLE-7 said they noted nine deficiencies on Occupational Safety and Health Standards and seven deficiencies on General Labor Standards.

Ticao met with the representatives of the contractor Devlarn Ventures and Development Corporation and Lite Properties Inc., which owns the building, on Friday morning for a mandatory conference.

He presented the findings to the representatives who promised to correct the deficiencies.

“They promised to correct their deficiencies until May 26,” he told reporters.

Until all deficiencies are addressed, works on the building will remain suspended according to Ticao.

The deficiencies noted under Occupational Satety and Health Standards include: no DOLE accredited safety practitioner at the time of the conduct of investigation; no Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) National Certificate (NCII); no medical report presented for injured workers; no safety officers for all three subcontractors; no Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) license presented; no safety barrier on floor edges; no safety net or debris catcher; unsafe access or ladder going towards the ground floor; and no concrete measures presented to avoid recurrence of the accident.

DOLE-7 also found deficiencies under the General Labor Standards, which include: no employment records presented; no proof of coverage of Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, and PagIBIG; no service agreement with Lite Properties Corporation presented; underpayment of wages affecting more than 100 workers; non-payment of overtime premium pays affecting more than 50 workers; non-payment of regular holiday and special holiday pays affecting more than 50 workers; and non-payment of thirteenth month pay of more than 50 workers.