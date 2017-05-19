Search for article

Man stabs aunt in Tuburan

01:41 PM May 19th, 2017

By: Intern, May 19th, 2017 01:41 PM

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed by his nephew, who is suffering from mental disability, in Barangay Jagbuaya, Tuburan, north of Cebu Thursday afternoon.

Based on initial investigation, Delaila Ole was preparing food for their carabao when Corsinolmpas Milano, 35, suddenly arrived and stabbed the victim repeatedly using a sharp pointed wood hitting her on the right side of her head and face.

Milano, still not contented, tried to hack Ole using a bolo but the victim was able run away.

Milano fled after the incident but was later caught and arrested by Tuburan policemen.

According to PO3 Eric Diamante of Tuburan Police Station, the suspect has a mental disability.

“His mother wanted to have him admitted to a mental hospital but they don’t have enough money.”

Ole is currently recovering from her wounds at Tuburan District Hospital while Milano was detained at the police station./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

