Cargo checker nabbed for drugs

The Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RDEU-7) seized more than half a million worth of shabu from a cargo checker of a passenger vessel in Cebu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City Friday noon.

Jeofel Arcenal, 40, a cargo checker of Sulpicio Lines, Inc. was arrested inside his house were operatives made the transaction.

According to RDEU-7 Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, they have been observing Arcenal for the past week before conducting the operation.

Seized from Arcenal were eight large sachets of white crystalline believed to be shabu, drug paraphernalia and a video karera machine all worth P560,000.

Arcenal, who is considered a high valued target, is now detained at RDEU-7 stockade and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 particularly for selling of illegal drugs.