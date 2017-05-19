Boy drowns in Carcar City

A 5-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends in a pond at Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, northern Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

According to PO2 Reymon Amance of Carcar City Police Station, Teresita Elguerra, came to the police station at 2 p.m. and reported that her grandson, Kurt Kenny Wamar, suddenly disappeared while swimming with his friends.

“Wamar’s companion told Elguerra that the victim suddenly disappeared while they were swimming in the pond near his house,” added Amance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy’s body was found in the pond two hours later and was rushed to Carcar City Provincial Hospital. He was however declared dead-on-arrival by the attending physician.

His remains now lies at St. Francis Funeral Homes in Sitio Cambuntan, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba