Tanod, teenager cornered in Sibonga checkpoint

A barangay tanod and his teenager companion, who were trying to avoid a checkpoint, were arrested for possession of illegal drugs on Friday dawn at Barangay Libo, Sibonga, southern Cebu.

Regional Public Safety Battallion (RPSB7) personnel led by Insp. Neon Francis Alvarez arrested Francis Jade Empasis, 20, a barangay tanod, and James Keith Gripo, 19, both residents of Barangay Libo were on board a motorcycle and tried to go back on its way when they saw the checkpoint at around 3:30 a.m. in Barangay Libo.

According to SPO4 Darline Banogon, OIC of Sibonga Police Station, the suspects were passing through the area but upon seeing the checkpoint with police presense, they tried to evade by driving back on their way.

Policemen however immediately caught up with them.

Upon inspection, police seized a small sachet of of illegal drug believed to be shabu and drugs paraphernalia from the suspects.