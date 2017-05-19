5 ‘new’ drug peddlers fall

Five newly identified drug peddlers were arrested by police in two separate drug operations in Barangay Pajo and Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City confiscating P172,000 worth of drugs Friday dawn.

Dennis Gontinias, 25 and Angelito Flores, 39, both residents of Purok Balanghoy in Barangay Gun-ob, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gun-ob past 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III of Hoops Dome Police Station led the operation, which seized several packs of shabu estimated to worth P113,280 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value, P600 cash believed to be proceeds of their illegal drugs trade and the P500 marked money.

An hour later, another drug operation conducted by the same team at a motel located in Barangay Pajo, resulted to the arrest of three more suspected drug peddlers.

The suspects arrested are Romeo Arsolon, 35, a resident of Sangi road Barangay Pajo; Gleezy Araneta, 27, of Sitio New Paradise, Barangay Pajo; and Noel Asperin, 33, resident of Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.

According to Cleopas, they received an information from a confidential agent regarding the illegal drug trading activities of Arsolon at a motel.

They then conducted the buy-bust operation resulting to their arrest.

Police seized packs of suspected shabu from Arsolons group worth P59,000 based on DDB as well as the P300 buy-bust money.

Cleopas said the five suspects are newly identified drug peddlers in the city.