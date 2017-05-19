COLOR BLIND

A male driver was about to park his car inside a commercial building when, before he could enter the parking area, he was asked by a male security guard what was the color of his car.

Puzzled by the question, he still went on to answer, “silver.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To the driver’s surprise, the security guard had this look on his face which said he did not believe what the driver just said.

Now irritated, the driver told the security guard to remove his sunglasses so he could get his colors right.

LAW BREAKER

The start of the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Law created a lot of buzz in the news media — print, broadcast and online — that one expects that practically all citizens of the Philippines, or at least those who drive — know about it by now.

But there was this one driver of a transportation network vehicle services (TNVS) at that, who either did not know about the law or just chose to ignore it because he readily answered his mobile phone and was chatting with the person on the other line while driving his passenger to the latter’s destination.

HOW ABOUT NAGGING WIVES?

Still on the Anti-Distracted Driving Law, a smart aleck driver said wives who keep nagging their driving spouses should also be penalized under the law.

“Dapat sad ang mga bungangera nga asawa kay apilon anang Anti-Distracted Driving Law kay saba kaayo ni sila, dili ta ka-focus og drive. Or dili na lang pakuyogon,” he said.