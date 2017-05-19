Kepco SPC turns over support to Naga’s health center

WITH the completion and operation of the City of Naga’s one-stop health facility, the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health (VMCH), the city government has tapped five business establishments based in Naga, including Kepco SPC, to set aside a portion of their budget for Social

Development Plan and Corporate Social Responsibility each year for the operation and sustainability of the health facility.

The VMCH houses the medical laboratory/diagnostic center, dialysis, lying-in and infirmary clinic, among others. The center caters to the basic health and medical needs of the Nagahanons, especially the less privileged individuals.

KSPC president Chang Yong Cho, together with the Community and Public Relations manager Victorio Naval personally turned over the check worth P1.3 million to Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong on Tuesday.

The power company based in Barangay Colon, Naga also donated recently 21 air-conditioning units to the VMCH.