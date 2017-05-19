Toledo bet lauds election protest action

RIZA Rafols, the losing candidate for city councilor of Toledo City, welcomed the development of her election protest against three winning councilors in last year’s elections, namely: Ian Zambo, Daydee Zambo and Louie Espinosa.

Rafols ran under the Liberal Party ( LP) led by the city’s Vice Mayor Antonio Yapha. The current Toledo City Mayor John Henry Osmeña ran as an independent candidate then.

Rafols said that her lawyers Vicente Arnado and Elmer Pacayra attended the recounting of votes held at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) national headquarters in Manila last April 24 to 28.

Rafols claimed that she had a chance of winning the protest because the Comelec found some missing votes of some polling precincts.

She claimed that 18 out of 38 barangays of Toledo City were affected.

CDN tried to reach the three councilors for comment, but they could not be reached for their reaction.

Rafols said that on May 23, a technical examination would be done on the signatories of the form from voters.

She also said that she had already spent about P3 million for the recount.