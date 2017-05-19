Military reactivates battalions in Negros Island

THE military has activated two geographical battalions in the Negros Island Region following intelligence reports of the arrival of around 20 armed men in Barangay Basak, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Col. Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the Unified Command Staff for Civil Military Operations of the Central Command (Centcom) said their tactical unit is tracking the armed men, whom they believe are still in the area, hiding in the hinterlands and avoiding government troopers.

“Sinasabi doon pa rin sa lugar, but they want to avoid our troops,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military believes the armed men are members of the New People’s Army (NPA), based on their composition and firearms used.

“Even the route na ginamit nila (that they used),” said Aguilar.

“Based sa mga historical accounts, because when you talk about intelligence you don’t look at the present (or) available information today. You also have to look back historical account. By historical account, by the composition of the group and the fire arms nakita sa kanilang grupo they are probably NPA force,” Aguilar added.

Aguilar said that the armed men were carrying M16 and AK-47 fire arms with them.

They are, however, still determining where they came from.

Last May 17, around 20 armed men were reported to have landed on board two pump boats in Barangay Basak, Guihulngan City.

At the time the police asked for assistance from the military to verify the reports, the military could not send any troops as they had no quick response team.

Now, however, the armed forces assured the public that they can immediately verify these reports with the reactivated battalions of (NIR).

“We can monitor them. We have now two newly activated geographical battalion in Negros Island,” Aguilar said.