P1.5M shabu in Cebu raids

POLICE confiscated around P1.5 million worth of shabu from 14 persons, including a minor, arrested in separate anti-drugs operations in residences in Cebu over the last two days.

The most recent operation by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RDEU-7) resulted to the arrested of a cargo checker of a passenger vessel and the confiscation of more than half a million worth of shabu.

Jeofel Arcenal, 40, cargo checker of Sulpicio Lines, Inc., was arrested in his house in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City around noon on Friday.

Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay of RDEU-7 said Arcenal, considered a high-value target, was caught with eight large sachets of shabu worth P560,000 and some drug paraphernalia. A video karera machine was also found in his residence.

On Thursday, alleged drug peddler Rutchel Anito, 27, was also nabbed in Barangay Poblacion, Ginatilan town in midwest Cebu .

In Carcar City, police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) personnel arrested Kevin Preive in his residence in Sitio Camagaya, Barangay Perrelos with 10 small plastic packs of shabu.

In Danao City, five suspects were arrested in separate buy bust operations on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The arrests led to seizure of drugs totaling P538,670.

In Consolacion town, police nabbed two persons in Barangay Pulpogan with P2,100 worth of shabu and another three suspects in Barangay Pitogo with P2,832 word of the same drug.

In Naga City, two persons, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested for illegal drug possession on Thursday night.