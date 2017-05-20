3 arrested in Liloan anti-drugs op

Three men are now detained at Liloan Police Station after two separate buy-bust operations late Friday.

Rene Datulayta was arrested in Sitio Greenhills, Poblacion past 4 pm.

Five packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were confiscated from Datulayta. Another small pack of the same substance was also in his possession.

Liloan police officers also arrested Elmer Gomez and Almejun Macalos during an operation in Barangay Yati.

A total of 16 packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from the two men.

Police said the confiscated substances from the two buy-bust operations would amount to more than P15,000.