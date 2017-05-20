Search for article

3 arrested in Liloan anti-drugs op

SHARES:

09:48 AM May 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Agnes Alpuerto, May 20th, 2017 09:48 AM

 

Three men are now detained at Liloan Police Station after two separate buy-bust operations late Friday.

Rene Datulayta was arrested in Sitio Greenhills, Poblacion past 4 pm.

Five packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were confiscated from Datulayta. Another small pack of the same substance was also in his possession.

Liloan police officers also arrested Elmer Gomez and Almejun Macalos during an operation in Barangay Yati.

A total of 16 packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from the two men.

Police said the confiscated substances from the two buy-bust operations would amount to more than P15,000.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Alert up
Alert up
May 18th, 2017
HOTEL DRUG DEN BUSTED
HOTEL DRUG DEN BUSTED
May 19th, 2017